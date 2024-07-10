Highlights of the Cornwall City Council Meeting on July 9, 2024

Members of Cornwall City Council met in the Council Chambers at City Hall on July 9, 2024, for its regular biweekly meeting. Todd Bennett was absent. CAO Mathieu Fleury addressed council regarding the imminent threat of inclement weather, specifically the remnants of Hurricane Beryl forecasted to impact Cornwall and the surrounding Counties. Environment Canada predicts up to 100mm of rainfall from midnight July 10 until 8 am July 11, raising concerns about rapidly rising water levels and potential flooding in low-lying areas. Here are some key highlights from the meeting.

2024 Ontario Winter Games Legacy Award Presentation

At the meeting, the 2024 Ontario Winter Games (OWG) Legacy Awards were presented to Leo Logan Currier and Siri Neville. Logan, a graduate of La Citadelle, is an accomplished athlete in baseball, basketball, badminton, golf, and volleyball. He will pursue a Bachelor of Commerce and Finance atOttawa University. While Siri, also from La Citadelle, is a versatile athlete involved in volleyball, basketball, track and field, soccer, and badminton. She will study Kinesiology at McGill University with aspirations for a graduate degree in medicine or physiotherapy. These awards, established to support thedevelopment of amateur athletes in Ontario, recognize students who have demonstrated athletic excellence, leadership, and community involvement. Each recipient receives a bursary of $1,500.

Amendments to the Procurement Policy

Council voted to defer approving the amendments to the Procurement of Goods and/or Services Policy, effective September 1, 2024. A hard copy wasn’t provided in the package councillors received, and several Councillors did not have a chance to read through it. The updated policy includes new definitions, environmental and ethical considerations, and streamlined processes for emergency and collaborative procurement. It aims to enhance clarity, accountability, and efficiency in municipal purchasing practices.The revisions also include changes to authority levels and electronic submission provisions, ensuring the policy aligns with industry best practices and supports sustainable development.

Joint Tender for Winter Highway Coarse Salt

Council approved a joint tender for the supply and delivery of winter highway coarse salt to Cargill Salt, Road Safety, for a total bid price of $890,880 for the first year. This initiative supports cooperativeprocurement with neighboring municipalities.

Purchase of Three Ambulances for Paramedic Services

Council approved the purchase of three new ambulances from Crestline Coach Limited at a total cost of $881,900.87, funded through the Land Ambulance Reserve. This decision responds to the need for reliable fleet resources due to supply-chain issues that have extended the service life of existing ambulances beyond their maximum reliable expectancy.

Specialized & On-Demand Transit Scheduling Software

Council awarded Spare Labs Incorporated the contract for specialized, on-demand transit scheduling software for $440,700. This new software will enhance Cornwall Transit’s operational efficiency and customer experience, enabling better scheduling, reminders, and real-time updates for users.

Climate Lens and Human Rights Lens in Reports

Council approved the addition of a “Climate Action Plan Alignment” section in all future Council reports to ensure decisions align with the City’s Climate Action Plan. However, the proposed Human Rights Lenswas not recommended for inclusion due to the complexity and confidentiality of related matters. Instead, staff will continue emphasizing community and quality of life benefits in their reports.

Guindon Park Beach Property Ownership

A memo provided information on the land ownership for the proposed beach improvements in Guindon Park. The area is owned by Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and has been used as a public park under a license agreement with the City since 1976. The agreement, set to expire in 2027, can be extended for another ten years. The City has contacted OPG for support “in principle” for the beach improvement project.

Height and Parking Restrictions

Council received a report outlining the need for a comprehensive study on removing parking minimums and height restrictions for new developments. The study will consider environmental, social, andinfrastructure impacts. Due to staffing shortages, a consulting firm will be retained to conduct the study, with funding to be included in the 2025 Municipal Budget Submission.

Non-Compliant Generators Inquiry

Under inquiries, Council requested a report detailing the purchase and installation years of non-compliant generators and when the latest TSSA generator standards came into effect. This follows a previous report indicating the need for upgrades to bring the generators into compliance.

Massey Commons Discussion

Councillor Sarah Good’s motion to do a cost assessment to turn the planned micro units at Massey Commons into studio or bedroom apartments passed. At the start of the meeting, a motion by councillor Fred Ngoundjo was deemed out of order by City Clerk Manon Levesque and supported by Mayor Justin Towndale. Councillor Denis Sabourin put a motion forward to suspend the rules, which needed a 2/3 majority and passed unanimously. Mr. Ngoundjo’s motion was read, and debate commenced. However, a five-minute break was called.

After the break, the optics were that an in-camera meeting may have taken place. However, Mayor Towndale explained that clarification on a procedural issue was brought to his attention and that Article 19.1, a motion to appeal, would be the correct route. A motion of appeal passed, the rules were suspended to debate, and Councillor Ngoundjo’s motion was defeated because most of the Council did not support micro units at 550 Ninth Street. During the debate, Mr. Sabourin alluded to the breaking news at an east-end location that will impact local housing. The IRCC will end its contract with DEV on July31st, requiring the 537 residents currently staying at DEV to vacate by the end of the month. Consequently, some individuals might relocate from Cornwall or face homelessness.

4% Budget Goal Post

After considerable debate between a 4% and a 3% increase, Council ultimately voted in favor of a 4% goal. This goal serves as a directive for the city administration and is not the final increase number. The City of Cornwall also posted on social media: “Have Your Say, Cornwall! We’re planning the 2025 budget and need your insights. Fill out our short survey to let us know your priorities and concerns.” Visit the website at https://haveyoursaycornwall.ca.

City Renews Lease Agreement with Colts

Council passed several by-laws, including a by-law to renew the lease agreement with the Cornwall Colts Hockey Club to use the Civic Complex, Ed Lumley Arena, and Benson Centre for the 2024-2027 hockey seasons. The new three-year agreement begins in April 2024 and ends in March 2027.

The next regular Cornwall City Council Meeting is Tuesday, August 13, 2024.