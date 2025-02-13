“Highly impactful” storm

February 13, 2025 — Changed at 12 h 07 min on February 13, 2025
By Richard Mahoney
SDG road crews are on the road. (Photo : Richard Mahoney)

As everyone knows, the region is still feeling the effects of what Environment Canada calls a “highly impactful winter storm.”

More snow is expected this afternoon before tapering off in late afternoon.

Additional snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm. are expected today with peak snowfall rates possibly exceeding 5 cm per hour.

Visibility is being reduced by snow and local blowing snow.

School bus service has been cancelled.

The City of Cornwall has announced that due to the severe weather, all city offices and facilities, including the Benson Centre and Aquatic Centre, will be closing at noon today.

Cornwall Transit will continue to operate, and waste collection is still on schedule, though there may be some delays.

Wednesday,  the city declared a significant weather event due to heavy snowfall, as defined within the Minimum Maintenance Standards for Municipal Highways.

According to the Ontario Municipal Act, a municipality may declare a significant weather event when a weather hazard, either forecasted or occurring, has the potential to pose a significant danger to users of the roadways under their authority. This declaration suspends the standard timelines required for municipalities to meet their winter maintenance objectives.

During the significant weather event, motorists, pedestrians, and residents should exercise extra caution since the municipality may not be able to meet its minimum maintenance standards for roads, sidewalks, and bike lanes due to the heavy snowfall. The declaration will not change how the municipality performs its winter maintenance operations, but it may take longer than usual for staff to restore roads, sidewalks, and bike lanes to a state of repair. Snow removal priority will be given to arterial and collector roads.

 

