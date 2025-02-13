“Highly impactful” storm

As everyone knows, the region is still feeling the effects of what Environment Canada calls a “highly impactful winter storm.”

More snow is expected this afternoon before tapering off in late afternoon.

Additional snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm. are expected today with peak snowfall rates possibly exceeding 5 cm per hour.

Visibility is being reduced by snow and local blowing snow.

School bus service has been cancelled.

The City of Cornwall has announced that due to the severe weather, all city offices and facilities, including the Benson Centre and Aquatic Centre, will be closing at noon today.

Cornwall Transit will continue to operate, and waste collection is still on schedule, though there may be some delays.