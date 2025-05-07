It was a warm spring day as more than 100 community members gathered on Sunday, May 4, for the 2025 Hike for Hospice — an annual event held in support of compassionate end-of-life care at Carefor Hospice Cornwall.

Led by the stirring sound of bagpipes played by longtime supporter Dwight Grant, participants set off on a heartfelt walk following a moment of remembrance, speeches, and a group warm-up with Pascale Poirier. “I’ve been piping this walk for five or six years now,” said Grant. “My wife worked at the hospice for years, so this has personal meaning. The pipes kind of get everybody’s attention.”

About 20 per cent of attendees were participating for the first time. “That’s great to see,” said emcee Thom Racine, who volunteered for the original Hike for Hospice 15 years ago. “You’re not just raising money—you’re staying connected with hospice, and that means the world to us.”

For Angela Parker, this was her first hike. “I lost my mom two weeks ago. She was at hospice for five weeks, and the care she received was incredible,” she shared. “Now that I’ve seen firsthand what hospice does, I want to help give back.”

Volunteer and Community Supervisor Kristen Poirier highlighted the hike’s dual purpose. “This is both a remembrance and a fundraiser,” she said. “Each year, new people come through unfortunate circumstances and discover how vital this place is. These funds are essential to continue supporting our community.”

Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale echoed that message. “It’s hard to find someone who hasn’t had a friend or loved one cared for here,” he said. “You’re supporting the next generation of people who will need this facility—and that support matters.”

Following the walk, the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall served up a BBQ lunch for all. “We’re proud to support hospice each year,” said Rick Shaver, BBQ Chair. “It’s a small way we can contribute to a great cause.”

Rhonda Simpson, Manager of Fundraising, thanked participants for showing up and showing support. “Whether you’re a walker, volunteer, or staff member—your presence today means everything.”

Closing the ceremony, Hospice Medical Director Dr. Diane Poilly reminded the crowd that hospice care is defined not only by compassion but by the people who deliver it. “Hospice isn’t just about compassion—it’s about skill, grace, and clinical excellence,” she said.

“Our nurses, personal support workers, administrative and facility staff, and leaders bring not only their hearts to work, but also deep expertise. They ensure comfort, dignity, and peace in life’s final chapter,” Poilly added.

She also acknowledged the essential role of volunteers: “Where would we be without you? Whether you’re supporting families, preparing meals, tending gardens, fundraising, or helping with community programs — you bring light and warmth into everything we do. Your generosity, your time, and your many talents are woven into every corner of our care.”

“Today, we walk not only in memory of those we’ve lost, but in honour of the team that helps them live their final days with dignity,” she concluded.