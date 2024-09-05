Hit and run witnesses sought

The Cornwall Police Service is investigating a hit and run collision in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured September 3 at 8:06 p.m. at the McConnell Avenue and Tenth Street East intersection.

Police are requesting public assistance to identify the motorist, who failed to remain at the scene. Police are looking to speak to the driver or occupant(s) of the vehicle, as well as anyone else who may have witnessed the collision.

The vehicle was travelling west on Tenth Street East and turned left, heading south on McConnell Avenue, where the incident occurred. The vehicle is described as silver in colour.

If you have information that may assist police, contact D/Sgt. Mark Anderson at 613-933-5000, ext. 2603. You may also share information anonymously by contacting Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).