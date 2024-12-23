Holiday Cheer at City Hall Tree Lighting Ceremony

The City of Cornwall welcomed the holiday season with the annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday, December 2nd. The event, held in the courtyard of City Hall at 340 Pitt Street, featured musical performances by the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps Stormont and complimentary hot cocoa, creating a warm and festive atmosphere.

The highlight of the evening was the illumination of a tall evergreen tree adorned with colorful lights and shiny ornaments, standing proudly beside the Canadian flag. The tree’s vibrant display brightened the snowy evening, setting the perfect scene for the joyous occasion.

Mayor Justin Towndale expressed his gratitude for the community’s participation. “The tree lighting ceremony at City Hall was a great way to kick off the holiday season here in Cornwall. It was wonderful to see the community come out to enjoy the music, the festive spirit, and the chance to contribute non-perishable food items to support those in need. A big thank you to everyone who joined us for this special evening!”

Councillors Elaine MacDonald, Syd Gardiner, and Denis Sabourin joined the mayor in celebrating the event, which also served as a call to action to help support local food banks.