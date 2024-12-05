Holiday Market Brings Local Flair to the Square

December 5, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 48 min on November 29, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Holiday Market Brings Local Flair to the Square
Philippe Ferland, the owner of Crunchy Munchies Freeze-Dried Treats, showcases a festive gift basket filled with his popular freeze-dried confections at The Square Marketplace in Cornwall Square. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

The Square Marketplace at Cornwall Square Shopping Mall is bringing holiday cheer with its Christmas Artisan Market, which opened on Friday, November 22, 2024. The market will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Christmas Eve, with additional hours on December 23 and 24. Featuring local crafters and artisans, the marketplace offers a variety of handmade goods and unique creations perfect for holiday gifting.

Among the vendors is Philippe Ferland, owner of Crunchy Munchies Freeze-Dried Treats. Ferland’s business specializes in freeze-dried confections, including a customer favorite, freeze-dried Skittles.

“We try a little bit of everything,” said Ferland. “During the holidays, we also have chocolates like Mars Bars and Snickers that are freeze-dried to puff up and become crunchy instead of chewy.”

Ferland started Crunchy Munchies after noticing the rising popularity of freeze-dried treats in the U.S. and Canada. “I saw it on Facebook and Google a few years ago, and when I noticed it was starting to get popular here, I decided to take the leap,” he explained.

The Square Marketplace showcases festive and unique gifts crafted by Cornwall-area artisans and entrepreneurs.

