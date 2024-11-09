Holiday Shopping at Shop the Blocks

Downtown Cornwall’s annual “Shop the Blocks” event returned on November 6, bringing together local businesses and eager shoppers for a festive evening of browsing, giveaways, and community celebration. Organized by Chris Munro, owner of Life’s Little Pleasures, the event featured over 30 businesses opening their doors from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., inviting attendees to experience the best in local food, art, fashion, and more.

Reflecting on the event, Munro highlighted its deep-rooted community spirit: “We’ve been through a lot as a community, and this event is like one big open house,” she said. “It’s a chance for us to come out from behind the counter and connect with people — it’s not just about sales; it’s about relationships.”

Starting as a small holiday open house over a decade ago, “Shop the Blocks” has since evolved into a staple for Cornwall’s downtown, kicking off the holiday season. “It’s always been a social event,” Munro added. “You see friends, families, and groups coming out for dinner and drinks, then hitting the street. Everyone brings something unique to the night, whether it’s showcasing new collections, hosting specials, or launching holiday décor.”

Shoppers enjoyed special offerings from long-time favorites like Pommier Jewellers, Schnitzels European Flavours, and Kid’s Korner, alongside newer stops like Carrots N Dates and Bud’s Records & Kool Things.