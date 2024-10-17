Hollingsworth pulls brakes on locomotive No. 17 move

Councillor Dean Hollingsworth has convinced colleagues to defer a decision on moving Locomotive No. 17 to Smiths Falls, allowing time for those interested in preserving the engine to present their case.

At the October 15 council meeting, Hollingsworth passionately stated, “I think any time we can preserve a little chunk of history, maybe save the taxpayers a few bucks, we should at the very least let them have an opportunity to say something.”

In 2019, council decided to donate the locomotive to the Railway Museum of Eastern Ontario in Smiths Falls, with the city planning to pay $50,000 to have it moved. The engine had been designated under the Ontario Heritage Act and needed to be de-designated to permit it to be relocated.

In a report to council, Michael Fawthrop, General Manager, Infrastructure Planning

and Municipal Works, suggested the designation be repealed, a decision that had been supported in a 2023 ruling by the Ontario Land Tribunal Decision which held a hearing on the issue in 2022.

Hollingsworth challenged the suggestion no group had come forward to take responsibility for the locomotive, situated at Ninth Street and Brookdale Avenue. He stated that “a group of people actually did come forward about approximately a year ago or a little further than a year ago, but the previous CAO didn’t want to have them make a presentation because it was suggested that, at the time, they were kind of opposed to the city and that it would not be in the city’s best interest to let them make a presentation.”

Hollingsworth emphasized the emotional significance of historical preservation. “Every time a chunk of our history disappears, it’s like a little piece of my own history is gone, and it’s something that my children and ultimately grandchildren will never really get to appreciate. I’m asking my colleagues to defer giving a chance to meet with said group, and worst case scenario, nothing happens. You’ve lost two weeks; it’s not going to change the nature of things that dramatically.”

Council voted in favour of deferring the report, which, in turn, delays the repeal of the bylaw protecting the heritage designation of Locomotive No. 17. While Hollingsworth pushed to give the community a chance to intervene, Coun. Syd Gardiner reminded council that COVID-19 had previously halted fundraising efforts to refurbish the locomotive. He argued, “Now that COVID is gone, let’s see if these people can come forward.”

On the opposing side, Coun. Elaine MacDonald expressed her concern about further delays. “As far as saving money, I think we’re on the hook for money to transport the railway car to Smiths Falls, and I think that decision has been made,” she said. On Feb. 3, 2021, council approved MacDonald’s motion to move Locomotive 17.

MacDonald also emphasized that the locomotive’s connection to Cornwall was brief. “It only worked in the city for 10 years; it wasn’t built here, and when it was retired, it didn’t stay here… it was brought back later,” she added.

In 2021, Wes Libbey said the SD&G Historical Society was prepared to design a plan in collaboration with other stakeholders to make it “the centrepiece for commemorating Cornwall’s innovative past.” He recommended the engine be transferred to the Benson Centre.

According to a 2018 report to council, the estimated cost to refurbish and relocate the locomotive to a more suitable site was approximately $150,000.

The deferral grants local advocates two weeks to submit their arguments. Coun. Todd Bennett asked, “If we get some information back from Coun. Hollingsworth with his meeting with the group that we may want to reconsider, is that going to be one of those two-thirds majority to overturn?” The response to this was “Yes.” Therefore, if Council decided to switch tracks and reconsider donating the locomotive to the Railway Museum in Smiths Falls, it would require a two-thirds majority vote to overturn the original plan.