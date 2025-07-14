Holy Trinity Celebrates 2025 Graduates

JASON SETNYK

Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School celebrated the accomplishments of 105 graduates during its 2025 commencement ceremony.

Valedictorian Nellie Helmkay encouraged her classmates with words of resilience and faith: “Though what’s coming next may feel big and daunting… staying true to who you are will help you get through the next chapter.”

Several students were recognized for academic and leadership achievements. Notable award recipients included Yasmine Reda (Governor General’s Academic Medal), Isabella St. Louis (OYAP award), Lina Ouahib and Yasmine Reda (Student Council awards), and Mia Montpetit (Holy Trinity Award). Helmkay also received the Director of Education Award.

The ceremony closed with a message of school pride: “Once a Falcon, always a Falcon,” Helmkay concluded, with cheers and applause.