Honoured for Mental Health Advocacy

Christal Bowen receives the Earl Eaton Award from CMHA Champlain East Executive Director Joanne Ledoux-Moshonas. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

Christal Bowen was honoured with the Earl Eaton Award by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Champlain East in recognition of her leadership and advocacy in mental health. The award was presented by Executive Director Joanne Ledoux-Moshonas during a recent segment on YourTV Cornwall.

“This award is given to someone who has demonstrated outstanding commitment in advancing the mental health movement,” said Ledoux-Moshonas. “Christal was selected not only for her support of CMHA, but also her contributions to the wider community.”

Bowen, who incorporates movement and dance into mental health support through her ZwithC community, was visibly moved by the recognition. “I was very surprised, honoured, and humbled,” she said. “I dance all the time-but this was a special dance to celebrate.”

She emphasized the connection between physical activity and mental well-being: “Movement is a lot more than just movement-it’s actually mental health. Zumba, for many, becomes therapy.”

Bowen added, “While this award has my name on it, it belongs to everyone who takes that next step changing your mindset”

