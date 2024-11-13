Honouring Service and Sacrifice on Remembrance Day

On November 11, citizens gathered at Legion Memorial Park to honour Canada’s military veterans and active service members during the annual Remembrance Day ceremony, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) Branch 297. With a solemn parade that featured local veterans, cadets, RCMP, police, paramedics, and firefighters, participants and attendees paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who continue to serve.

“The poppy, which became a symbol of remembrance following the famous poem In Flanders Fields, remains an iconic emblem,” sharedMavis Williamson, Poppy Chair at Branch 297. “It’s more than just aflower. It’s a symbol of active remembrance, and we’re grateful for thecommunity’s support in wearing it.”

The ceremony opened with the singing of O Canada, followed by the Last Post, two minutes of silence, and the laying of wreaths at thecenotaph. Youth were actively involved, including cadets and students who participated in musical performances and recited In Flanders Fields. Marvin Plumadore, President of Legion Branch 297, emphasized the importance of youth involvement, noting, “They will be the ones to carry the torch.”

Community leaders expressed their admiration for the ceremony’s impact. “This is always a beautiful ceremony, with so many people,especially young people, showing up to remember and reflect on the sacrifices made,” commented Senator Bernadette Clement.

MP Eric Duncan highlighted Cornwall’s strong tradition ofremembrance: “Cornwall has long been known for its great attendance at these events. It’s especially meaningful to see young people participating, ensuring that acts of remembrance are passed on to the next generation.”

MPP Nolan Quinn also recognized the importance of the event, stating, “Cornwall always has a large turnout, honouring those who sacrificed,whether they returned home or not. It’s inspiring to see youth come out as well – their presence reinforces the legacy of remembrance.”

After the formal ceremony, attendees were invited to gather at the Legion for soup, sandwiches, and a musical performance by theHeartstrings Ensemble, who played songs from WWI and WWII.