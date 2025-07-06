Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital Hosts Annual General Meeting

Seaway News

On June 26th, Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) held its Annual General Meeting, marking a year of meaningful progress in local healthcare delivery and governance. The meeting covered important business matters, including the presentation of the hospital’s financial statements by the auditor, a summary of hospital initiatives over the past year, and the election of the 2025-2026 Board of Directors.

One of the highlights of the evening was an emotional and inspiring story shared by a patient, who is also an employee, whose life was profoundly impacted by timely access to services at the hospital. Her experience served as a poignant reminder of the essential role that rural healthcare plays in saving lives and supporting community well-being. Her words resonated deeply with attendees, reinforcing the importance of continued investment and support for local health services.

The Board of Directors also took time to recognize exemplary staff contributions with the Board Award of Excellence. This year, two outstanding team members, Dale Eastwood; Occupational Health, Safety & Wellness Coordinator, and Suzanne Laframboise; Executive Assistant of Clinical Services & Medical Affairs, were honored for their exceptional dedication and compassion in their work. Their commitment reflects the hospital’s core values and inspires excellence across the organization.

The meeting closed with a special presentation to honor the outgoing Past Chair of the Board, Frank Wetering, who completed an extraordinary 11 years of service. His leadership and support have left a lasting legacy on the governance and strategic direction of the hospital.

“From leadership milestones to stories of courage and survival, this AGM was a celebration of resilience, service, and community impact,” said Robert Alldred-Hughes, President & CEO. “We are proud of the progress we’ve made and are grateful to those who continue to champion rural healthcare.”

The Annual Report, detailing the hospital’s achievements and financial performance was shared with all those in attendance at the meeting. Hard copies of the Annual Report are available upon request by emailing info@hgmh.on.ca or by calling 613-525-2222 X4104, and an electronic version can be accessed on the hospital’s website.

HGMH extends its gratitude to all the attendees and speakers who contributed to the success of the Annual General Meeting and looks forward to a year of continued growth and excellence.