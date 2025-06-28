Hops and Music Fundraiser for Glengarry Memorial Hospital

June 28, 2025 at 19 h 00 min
The Hops & Music fundraiser for Glengarry Memorial Hospital's Foundation held at Wood Brothers Brewing in North Glengarry raised $7,700 (Photo : submitted photo)

Community Raises Their Glass to Health at First-Ever Hops & Music for Health

Over 360 attendees gather at Wood Brothers Brewing Co. to support hospital foundation

Alexandria, ON – June 13, 2025 – On June 5, more than 360 community members came together at Wood Brothers Brewing Co. for Hops & Music for Health, a vibrant evening of live music, craft beer, and community spirit in support of la Fondation de l’Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital Foundation.

The event raised an impressive $7,700, with all proceeds going toward the Foundation to support local healthcare needs at l’Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital.

Attendees enjoyed live performances from local artists The County Lads, André Cadieux, and Neil Emberg, whose music created an energetic and welcoming vibe that brought the community together in support of a great cause.

The Foundation extends a heartfelt thank-you to Wood Brothers Brewing Co. for their incredible partnership and hospitality. Their support made this community-first initiative possible.

“It was inspiring to see so many people show up not just for great music and local craft beer, but also to give back to their hospital,” said Frédérique Théorêt, Executive Director of the Foundation.

This event reflects the Foundation’s refreshed direction and mission: Gather. Give. Heal. It’s more than a fundraiser, it’s a community-building movement to keep care close to home.

