By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Horticultural Society keeps growing and giving
Board members (standing, from left) Marjorie Munroe, Lois MacLeod, Treasurer Nancy White, Ann Stewart, Past President Phyliss Van Egmond, Shelby Rigby, Joan MacKay; front: Kathleen Beaudette, Secretary Johanne Wensink, Kim Raymond, Valerie Andre, Co-Presidents Vivian Franklin, and Glenda Lauzon. (Photo : Kim Burton Schram)

Each November, the Maxville and District Horticultural Society closes out its year with a flowery annual general meeting.

Volunteers help to set each table in seasonal holiday tradition, with beautiful place settings and bespoke festive centrepieces created by the members. There is even a free raffle with prizes donated or created with expertise by those in the society.

But the organization does much more than just put on a festive AGM. Through events such as plant sales and membership dues, funds raised are put towards community initiatives.

Members beautify local villages by planting flower boxes and urns in Maxville, Moose Creek and Apple Hill, organize hanging plants for Maxville’s Main Street, along with planting and tending flower beds at the Maxville Cenotaph and the Manor. Society members collaborated to design and plant new gardens at the Glengarry Hall of Fame in 2024 and partnered with Premier Tech which donated the mulch for the gardens.

In addition, the Horticultural Society donated a tree to celebrate the Glengarry Highland Games 75th Anniversary. The Society also awarded two $200 bursaries to high school graduates and a $100 First Place prize for the Maxville Santa Claus Parade.

The Maxville and District Horticultural Society continues to grow its membership with as much care as it tends the plants throughout the area. The local communities are fortunate to benefit from such an active membership that makes North Glengarry beautiful.

