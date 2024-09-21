Hospice Commemorates 15 Years of Compassionate Care

On September 11, 2024, Carefor Hospice Cornwall celebrated its 15th anniversary with a heartfelt gathering, featuring speeches andcupcakes. The hospice, which has become a cornerstone of end-of-life care in the region, was founded on the principle of serving the entire community with dignity and compassion.

Reflecting on its early days, Dr. Mary Jane Randlett, the first general practitioner of Hospice, shared, “We established the fact that we were going to really try and complete this project. We decided it would be a hospice for the entire five Eastern counties and that it could be in Cornwall.” With the backing of Carefor and the leadership of Jean Courville, the project gained momentum. A government grant provided a “big start” to their fundraising campaign, fueling their determination to see the hospice established.

Over the years, Carefor Hospice Cornwall has grown in its ability to provide comprehensive care. “In the beginning, we had the 10 beds, which were for inpatient only. Now, we provide outreach in thecommunities and follow patients who can return home. We’ve kept pace with providing caregiver relief, bereavement kits, and ensuring families are supported before, during, and after their hospice experience,” Dr. Randlett explained.

One of the hospice’s proudest moments came in 2011, when ithosted its first wedding. “We had a resident who wanted to be married, and another resident had the capacity to perform the ceremony. Volunteers set up everything, and it was a beautiful day. That’s the tone we’ve always had at the hospice—focusing on family and making it a warm, caring place to be,” Randlett recalled.

Despite government funding, donations remain crucial to sustaining the high level of care the hospice provides. “We do the best we can with the funding, but it has never kept pace with what it takes to provide not just healthcare, but all the extras. We need to ensure the environment is calm, provide good meals, and update our facilities, like adding new doors so beds can be taken outside—a dream we’ve had since the beginning,” said Dr. Randlett.

As Carefor Hospice Cornwall looks to the future, the commitment to evolving and enhancing care for both patients and their familiesremains at the forefront. “We want the best environment and care for the people here,” Randlett concluded, emphasizing the ongoing need for community support to ensure the hospice continues to be a place of comfort and compassion.