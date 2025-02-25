Hospital ends EDI coordinator role but “remains committed to inclusion”

During an interview at a Black History Month event at the Cornwall Public Library, Farhana Meghji related her contract as Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Coordinator at Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) had expired February 14. She confirmed that she had not received a renewal offer. Meghji, who also works in EDI with Cornwall Police Services, expressed disappointment.

“I believe they feel that the work we’ve done in the last two years — the plans, the operational items, the health equity goals we’ve set — they want to take that work on themselves moving forward and do the work internally.”

When asked whether those taking on the responsibilities had the necessary expertise or lived experience, Meghji declined to comment.

Seaway News asked the CCH why the contract was not renewed, if the coordinator job was being eliminated, restructured, or replaced, if the post would be filled by someone new or if the responsibilities would be distributed among employees with the necessary expertise.

The hospital did not provide clear responses.

Asked about the makeup of the EDI committee, the CCH said it includes “staff and physicians from across the hospital,” without specifying whether any members have the necessary expertise or lived experience in marginalized communities.

“CCH remains deeply committed to building a culture of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion,” the hospital’s statement read, citing its 2022-2027 Strategic Plan and a multi-year EDI framework and committee. It also highlighted past achievements, including an Indigenous Patient Navigator, mandatory EDI training, and participation in a local IDEA coalition. Last year, the hospital was Accredited with Exemplary Standing by Accreditation Canada, which it attributed, in part, to the positive strides made in EDI across the organization.

A follow-up inquiry pressed for clarification: Will the role be filled by someone new? If not, why is the hospital eliminating a position it calls a “huge success”? The response from CCH stated that “no definitive plans on the future structure have been made at this time.”

The CCH decision comes at a time when, across North America, particularly in the United States, EDI programs face increasing scrutiny. Since taking office, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing the termination of federal DEI initiatives, and several corporations and educational institutions have since scaled back or eliminated such efforts. The U.S. Department of Defence has even cancelled identity-based observances, including Black History Month events.

EDI initiatives in Canada have recently undergone a shift, with some organizations quietly scaling back their programs. In a February 15 article from CBC, titled “How some organizations are changing course on equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives,” Michelle Grocholsky, the CEO of Empowered EDI, says companies and organizations in Canada are shifting away from EDI in a more muted way. She told CBC, “They are quietly reducing their budgets for this work,” adding, “We’re also seeing across the board that companies are downsizing their EDI teams. So folks are losing their jobs.” Grocholsky cited the University of Alberta as an example.

EDI initiatives promote fair opportunities, diverse representation, and inclusive environments in workplaces, schools, and communities. EDI is essential for social fairness, innovation, and organizational success, ensuring all individuals feel valued and have equal access to opportunities.

Without clarity on who will lead this work, or whether it will continue at the same level, concerns remain about the long-term future of EDI at CCH.