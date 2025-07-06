Hospital Foundation Announces Record $1.6M Raised

CCHF Board of Directors and staff celebrate a record fundraising year at the 2025 AGM. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation (CCHF) raised more than $1.6 million during its 2024-2025 fiscal year, marking a record-breaking year for the organization.

The announcement was made at the CCHF’s Annual General Meeting, held June 26 at the Community Addiction & Mental Health Centre.

“This was a really positive and busy year,” said Amy Gillespie, Executive Director of the CCHF. “I’m most excited about the launch of the CCHF Forever Fund, an endowment that creates long-term investments in healthcare.”

Among the fundraising highlights were $180,174 raised through Dancing with the CCH Stars and $143,210 from the Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon. Proceeds supported critical equipment upgrades.

In total, $782,685 was invested in life-saving equipment.

Board Chair Stephanie Nesbitt emphasized the board’s governance and oversight role: “We welcomed new directors, implemented investment and governance policies, and supported our small but mighty staff team through a year of both challenges and successes.”

The Foundation also welcomed 629 new donors. Community partners played a key role, including $15,000 from the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall and $10,000 from the Cornwall Lions Club.

One notable legacy gift-$2.5 million from the estate of two sisters-continues to support the endowment, mental health care, and future equipment like a CT scanner.

Looking ahead, the CCHF is preparing for its summer signature event, the Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon, returning August 21 at Cornwall Square. This year’s focus: funding a new mobile X-ray unit.

“Healthcare equipment ages and technology advances,” said Gillespie. “Our job is never done-but we’re grateful to serve such a giving community. Together, we’re building better care for local patients and families.”

