How one cookie can have a big impact

Local high school students gathered at St. Joseph’s Secondary School on Sunday afternoon to kick off the 2025 Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign with BGC Cornwall/SDG.

Students from St. Joseph’s and Holy Trinity Secondary School decorated around 2,400 cookies, which will be delivered to sponsors as part of the campaign. Each Smile Cookie is sold for $2, with 100 per cent of proceeds supporting BGC Cornwall/SDG’s youth programs, particularly those without secured funding such as teen mental health and resiliency training initiatives.

“This event is so community-driven,” said Kaitlyn Legue, Community Engagement Coordinator for BGC Cornwall/SDG. “Everyone loves a cookie, and when you add a smile and know the proceeds are going back to a local charity, it just makes it that much sweeter. Many volunteers at Tim Hortons locations across Cornwall also step up to support this campaign.”

Executive Director Jacquie Richards emphasized the importance of the fundraiser. “We always say a Smile Cookie can have a big impact, one cookie at a time,” Richards said. “This campaign allows us to deliver essential programs for youth in Cornwall and the surrounding counties, particularly those that otherwise wouldn’t have funding. It’s truly youth helping youth, and it doesn’t get better than that.”

Last year, the Smile Cookie campaign in Cornwall raised over $100,000 for BGC Cornwall/SDG. “Our community really embraces Smile Cookie,” said Richards. “It has a huge impact on the programs we can deliver for local youth.”

This year’s Smile Cookie features a new, gooier chocolate chunk recipe, offering a richer treat while still sporting the classic pink and blue icing smile.

The Smile Cookie campaign runs locally until May 4 at participating Tim Hortons locations in Cornwall and South Lancaster.