How to beat the heat

The City of Cornwall notes that there are many spots to cool off in the city.

Splash pads are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

They are located at:

Lamoureux Park, along Water Street in Downtown Cornwall.

Riverdale Park, at Dover Street and Riverdale Avenue.

The City’s four outdoor pools are open and operational.

Air-conditioned locations:

Civic Complex – 8:30-4:30 – Salon C at the Complex will be designated a cooling area for the week, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Civic Complex will also be open on Saturday for the washrooms and in the main concourse due to the Pride Festival.

Stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and check on vulnerable family members and neighbours.