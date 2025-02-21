Hundreds attend Job Fair at Job Zone

Job seekers had the opportunity to connect with local employers at Job Zone d’emploi’s job fair on February 12, an event aimed at filling positions across multiple industries.

The event, held at Job Zone’s office on Pitt Street, featured 11 employers actively recruiting for positions in healthcare, logistics, construction, and customer service. This is part of a new quarterly initiative by Job Zone d’emploi to support employment opportunities in the region.

“We’re expecting a turnout of over 300 people, similar to last year,” said Kim Greggain, Executive Director of Job Zone d’emploi. “Employers are conducting short interviews on the spot, and while immediate hiring may not happen today, these positions are available now.”

Among the participating employers was the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH), seeking to fill key roles.

“We’re hiring for several positions, including cleaning staff, clerical roles, medical radiation technicians, and registered nurses,” said Katelyn Labrosse, HR Coordinator at CCH. “We’re here to create exposure for the hospital and meet potential candidates.”

The job fair featured employers such as Southbridge Cornwall, Bayshore Home Health, Matrix, Bowtie Construction, Happy Face, Community Living Stormont County, and CSDCEO, offering a variety of jobopportunities across different sectors.

Those unable to attend the job fair can still explore opportunities. “Anyone looking for employment or needing assistance with job searching should visit us,” added Greggain. “All of our services are free.”

For more information on current job openings, visit or contact Job Zone d’emploi.