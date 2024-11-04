Impaired, assault charges

November 4, 2024 at 11 h 49 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Impaired, assault charges
(Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Terry MacDougall, 60, of Williamstown, with impaired driving after police responded to an impaired driver complaint in the area of Second Street East November 1,

Possession of property obtained by crime charge

Johnathan Bernard, 37, of Cornwall, was charged Nov. 2  with failing to comply with a probation order, mischief and possession of property obtained by crime.

It is also alleged that the man spray painted an electric bicycle and was in possession of the stolen electric bicycle.

15-year-old charged with assault

A 15-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with domestic assault after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Assault with a weapon charge
Local News

Assault with a weapon charge

A 21-year-old Cornwall man has been charged with assault with a weapon after he allegedly attacked his father Oct. 28. Cornwall Police Service says after assaulting his…

Assault charges
Local News

Assault charges

Cornwall Police Service has charged Kananakehneh Green, 33, of Cornwall, for allegedly assaulting an individual October 5 at a Ninth Street East business. He was released…

Local News

Assault charges

A 26-year-old Cornwall man was arrested by the Cornwall Police Service Sept. 19, and charged with assault causing bodily harm after he allegedly tried to strangle his girlfriend.…