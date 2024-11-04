Impaired, assault charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Terry MacDougall, 60, of Williamstown, with impaired driving after police responded to an impaired driver complaint in the area of Second Street East November 1,

Possession of property obtained by crime charge

Johnathan Bernard, 37, of Cornwall, was charged Nov. 2 with failing to comply with a probation order, mischief and possession of property obtained by crime.

It is also alleged that the man spray painted an electric bicycle and was in possession of the stolen electric bicycle.

15-year-old charged with assault

A 15-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with domestic assault after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend.