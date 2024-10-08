Impaired charges, vehicle recovered

The Stormont Dundas & Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged three motorists with impaired driving.

September 6, shortly after 3 a.m., SD&G officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Vincent Massey Crescent in Cornwall.

Meagan Hamill, 34, of South Stormont, was charged impaired driving and speeding, at a rate of 49 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit. The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall October 22.

Evelyn Lindhorst, 72, of South Glengarry, was charged with impaired driving when October 6, shortly after 3 a.m. SD&G officers observed a vehicle being driven erratically on County Road 2 in South Glengarry Township. She is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria November 6.

October 6, shortly before 3:30 a.m., SD&G officers responded to a single vehicle collision vehicle on County Road 22 in North Stormont Township. Owen Mekker, 18, of North Stormont, was charged with impaired driving and failure to stop after an accident. He is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall October 31.

Stolen Corvette recovered

Two people have been charged after SDG officers received October 7 a tip about a stolen vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 401 in South Dundas Township. The 2023 Corvette, which had been stolen from the GTA, was stopped without incident.

Yakoud Nedjmeddine Benbelkacem, 21, from Montreal, and Younes Jadoil, 18, from Longueuil, were charged charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000