Impaired driving charges

The Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged two motorists with impaired driving.

January 11, shortly after 11 p.m., SD&G officers observed a motor vehicle unable to maintain its lane on Highway 401 in South Glengarry Township. Further Investigation led to the driver being arrested. Megan Poupore, 30, of Massena, New York was charged with impaired driving.

January 12, shortly before 7 p.m., SD&G officers charged Courtney Brockett, 32, of South Stormont, with impaired driving after they responded to a single-vehicle collision on Simcoe Street in South Stormont Township.

Both of the accused are to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall February 6.