Impaired driving on the rise

December 31, 2024 at 9 h 59 min
Reading time: 1 min
Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Impaired driving on the rise

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers across East Region arrested another 20 impaired drivers during the fifth week of the Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign.

This brings the total to 103 motorists charged with impaired driving since the initiative began November 21. “The OPP encourages everyone to celebrate the arrival of 2025 safely. Make plans in advance to get home, such as having a designated driver, taking a taxi or ride-share or public transit. Impaired driving can instantly change a celebration into a tragedy,” says Chief Superintendent Lisa Wilhelm, OPP East Region Commander.

Officers have conducted over 1,100 Festive RIDE programs across eastern Ontario, stopping vehicles to ensure the drivers were not impaired by alcohol or drugs. In addition to the impaired driving arrests, officers also issued a total of 29 warning-range suspensions, resulting on those drivers being issued licence suspensions and having their vehicles impounded.

If you suspect someone is driving impaired, call 9-1-1. You could be saving lives.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Impaired, assault charges
Local News

Impaired, assault charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Terry MacDougall, 60, of Williamstown, with impaired driving after police responded to an impaired driver complaint in the area of…

Impaired charges, vehicle recovered
Local News

Impaired charges, vehicle recovered

The Stormont Dundas & Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged three motorists with impaired driving. September 6, shortly after 3 a.m., SD&G…

Loaded firearm found during RIDE check
Local News

Loaded firearm found during RIDE check

The Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three individuals with firearm offences after a loaded firearm and cannabis were found in a…