Inaugural Men’s Summit focusing on Mental Health

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Champlain East is set to host its inaugural Men’s Summit on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at the Centre Charles-Émile-Claude. The event, supported by Grant Marion Constructionand co-hosted by MentalK/K’Hommeunique, aims to foster open discussions on men’s mental health and well-being, providing a safe space for connection and learning through a lineup of panel discussions, educational sessions, andengaging activities.

Emcee Stephen Douris, co-founder of MenTalk and one of the summit’s speakers, emphasized the significance of creating spaces where men feel supported and heard. “For me, the goal is to let men know they’re not alone. We hope to open doors for people, for their partners and loved ones, tounderstand that men often approach communication differently,” said Douris. “We want this summit to show that it’s okay to speak up and seek support.”

The summit will feature a multi-generational panel, representing perspectives from across age groups, and learning sessions focused on topics such as effective communication and healthy relationships. Attendees will also enjoy a pub-style lunch, activities to encourage engagement, and the chance to win two 100-level Montreal Canadiens tickets.

“We’re creating a non-judgmental space,” emphasized Douris. “What I like to say to the men is not to be afraid to come out—there’s not going to be any judgment.” This inclusive environment is designed to encourage men to share their experiences and learn from one another in a setting free from criticism, allowing for more open conversations around mental health and well-being.

Reflecting on the event’s future, Douris shared, “We’re calling it the first Men’s Summit, so obviously, we’re planning on more of these going forward. This is just the beginning of something we hope will grow.” With hopes to make this summit an annual fixture, the CMHA Champlain East and its partners aim to build a community that continuously supports and engages men in crucial discussions about mental health.