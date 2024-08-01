Inclusive Park Opening Soon, Navaneelan Nominated for Award

The Rachel’s Kids Park of Hope, a groundbreaking fully inclusive playground, is set to open in mid-August at Thirteenth St. andCumberland Ave. in Cornwall. Designed to eliminate barriers, the park features equipment for children of all abilities, promoting interaction and socialization.

On July 27th, a private event was held to thank sponsors and contributors. Attendees were given a tour, although access to equipment was restricted pending final touches and a third-party inspection.

“I always said it takes a village, and here are all the villagers who came together to get this project on the road,” said Dr. Rachel Navaneelan, the project’s driving force. “The vision has now become a reality, and that’s all I could ask for.”

Inspired by her work with children with special needs, Dr. Navaneelan emphasized the park’s importance. “This is a place where children, whether they have special needs or other needs, can all be together.Every child can have that sense of belonging somewhere and being a part of the community.”

At the event, MP Eric Duncan announced Dr. Navaneelan’s nomination for the King Charles III Coronation Medal, honouring her exceptional community leadership. “I’m proud that my first nomination for a ceremony and the formal awarding later this year is Dr. Rachel Navaneelan,” Duncan said. “She’s led many projects and is a wonderful community leader.”

Duncan also praised the park’s inclusivity. “I love the idea that this is something for all kids to use. My nieces and nephews, who don’t have mobility or disability challenges, will love this park just as much as anybody else.”

Katherine Wells, a mother of two, including an autistic son, shared her excitement. “Oh, they are super excited! Seeing it in person hits home. It’s amazing that Cornwall has this, and we will have it very soon.”

As final preparations continue, the community eagerly anticipates the grand opening of the Rachel’s Kids Park of Hope.