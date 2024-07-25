Inclusivity Highlighted at Panel on Gender Identities

Diversity Cornwall held an educational panel discussion on two-spirit, transgender, and non-binary identities as part of Pride Week celebrations. The event took place at the Diversity Cornwall office on July 17, and featured a diverse group of panelists who shared their personal experiences and insights to raise awareness and foster community support.

The panelists included Kit Thomas, also known as Hunter Down (They/She), Steph Coleman (He/Him), Ariel Blackwell (She/Her), and Jade Thompson (They/Them). Each shared their perspectives on the importance of education, awareness, and community building in combating hate, homophobia, and transphobia.

Steph Coleman emphasized the importance of community, stating, “The takeaway is always coming back to the community. We have to keep talking, gathering, and sharing information. Those things in themselves always make a community that much stronger. If we keep doing that, there’s no doubt that we will keep gaining the forward momentum that we need.”

Jade Thompson, who raised the Pride flag at last year’s festival, highlighted the significance of such events for the queer community. “I think it’s important to do these events. There has to be discourse and discussion around topics that are important to the queer community, such as safety and education. I’m honoured to be a part of this,” Thompson said. “I don’t think there’s anything more important than creating a betterfuture, and that’s an effort we should all make.”

Kit Thomas shared their excitement for the upcoming Pride festivities, particularly their role as a performer and also a judge in the “So You Think You Can Drag” competition. “I was the only king performing at La Maison for the Drag Show fundraiser for Diversity Cornwall, and I love performing with them,” Thomas shared. “I’m excited because I’ll have more of a stage to perform on at Lamoureux Park on Saturday, and everyone’s welcome.”

The panel discussion was a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusivity and community support during Pride celebrations.