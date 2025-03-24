Indecent act charge

Richard Mahoney
A 63-year-old Cornwall man was arrested March 21 and  charged with committing an indecent act and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

It is alleged March 20 the man exposed himself to an individual and made threats to kill the woman.

March 21, members of the Cornwall Police Service responded to an unwanted person complaint in the area of Vincent Massey Drive. The man was located and he was charged before being released to appear in court April 22.

Shoplifting charges

A 40-year-old Cornwall man was charge March 22 with three counts of shoplifting.

It is alleged on Feb. 11, 23 and 26, the man stole merchandise from a Ninth Street West business.

 

