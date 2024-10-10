India High Commissioner Visits Cornwall For Tree Planting Ceremony

On October 1, 2024, the High Commissioner of India, Sanjay Kumar Verma, and Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale participated in a ceremonial tree planting in Lamoureux Park. The event marked the strong ties between Cornwall and India while promoting environmental sustainability by planting a bur oak tree.

The ceremony aligns with India’s #Plant4Mother campaign, which aims to plant 1.4 billion trees by March 2025 as part of a global effort to combat climate change. High Commissioner Verma spoke about the initiative’s significance, saying, “This tree planting is not just about the environment; it symbolizes the seeds of friendship, cooperation, and mutual respect between our communities.”

Verma further highlighted the environmental impact of thecampaign, noting, “Green plants act as carbon sinks, helping the world recover from greenhouse gas emissions. This global outreach encourages participation in the noble effort of protecting the environment. In India, we aim to plant one billion trees by the end of this year, with 1.4 billion by March next year.”

Mayor Justin Towndale expressed pride in Cornwall’s role in the event, saying, “It’s an honor to have the High Commissioner heretoday. This tree planting is a lasting gift to our city and a great way tostrengthen our relationship with India.”

He continued, “Cornwall’s waterfront is one of our city’s pillars, and planting more trees is always a positive step toward environmental sustainability.” Towndale also reflected on the long-term impact, adding, “We’re thrilled the High Commissioner chose Cornwall forthis special ceremony, leaving a lasting mark on our waterfront and enhancing its beauty.”

As part of the event, the High Commissioner signed Cornwall’s golden book, further commemorating the occasion and solidifying the growing bond between Cornwall and India.