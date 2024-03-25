Indigenous Condolence Ceremonies taking place at SLC to coincide with total solar eclipse

St. Lawrence College (SLC)’s three main campuses are situated on the traditional lands of the Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee peoples. The college and our community of students and employees are grateful to live and to learn on these lands.

In collaboration with the Haudenosaunee communities of Akwesasne and Tyendinaga, and with the support of Indigenous colleagues and partners from across the region, SLC will observe the upcoming total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, with a poignant condolence ceremony, Wiping the Tears: From the Shadows to Reconciliation. Ceremonies will be held on each campus and are open to the public to attend. These ceremonies aim to address historical grievances and foster a path towards genuine reconciliation and will incorporate individualized commitments and acts of reconciliation with a larger gathering.

Condolence ceremonies hold deep cultural significance within Indigenous communities, serving to navigate and heal from collective grief. SLC recognizes the importance of acknowledging the shared grief held by the College’s community when it comes to historical discrimination and harm experienced by Indigenous peoples from the actions of colonial settlers. SLC is dedicated to facilitating a process of healing and reconciliation as part of an ongoing journey to educate and participate in truth and reconciliation.

“This ceremony invites individuals to reflect on their role in reconciliation and contribute to a more inclusive society,” said Shannon Hall, SLC’s Education Developer of Indigenous Pedagogy. “By sharing our stories and collectively acknowledging our past, we pave the way for a future built on mutual understanding and respect.”

Leading up to the tri-campus condolence ceremonies on Monday, April 8, the SLC community is invited to share their stories of truth, grief, or reconciliation and place them in baskets which will be found in each SLC campus library.

Suggested prompts will be beside each basket, including, what comes to mind when you hear the term Truth and Reconciliation, do you think you have a role to play in reconciliation, why or why not, and how can you contribute to creating a more inclusive and equitable society for Indigenous peoples?

At the ceremony, these collective words will be burned in a ceremonial fire, representing grief for attendees’ shared history and a commitment to reconciliation in the future. The baskets will remain on each SLC campus to remind the college community of this important milestone healing. The events will include guided reflection, a wampum exchange, and other Indigenous traditions as part of the ceremonies and are structured to allow event participants to re-enter into the light together, as a community committed to reconciliation as the eclipse passes overhead.

“As an educational institution we are committed to participating and raising awareness of the history and perspectives of Indigenous people and communities. Often this is done with a lens of truth and reconciliation to address the injustices of the past and map a way forward together in partnership.” said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. “This condolence ceremony provides us with a unique opportunity to honour the experiences of Indigenous peoples and to take meaningful steps as individuals and a collective community towards an act of reconciliation in our ongoing journey.”

Click here for more information about the condolence ceremony and to register to attend.

