 Ingleside rallies against BMO closure

Residents, businesses, and South Stormont officials are pushing back against the planned closure of the Bank of Montreal (BMO) Ingleside branch, the township’s only financial institution. BMO intends to shut down the branch on July 25, 2025, and transfer clients to the Morrisburg location.

A community rally occurred on February 12 during an informal drop-in session with BMO representatives. About 60 residents gathered to voice their concerns despite freezing temperatures.

“There was a sense of frustration and disappointment,” said Deputy Mayor Andrew Guindon. “BMO wasn’t really there to listen—they were there to answer specific questions about personal banking needs, not to address the larger concerns of the community.”

With no other financial institutions in South Stormont, residents and business owners fear the impact on seniors, those without access to transportation, and local businesses needing in-person banking services.

“We’re looking at a population increase of about 20% in the next 15 to 20 years,” Guindon added. “With the Long Sault Logistics Village moving forward, that could add 1,200 to 1,300 jobs. The growth is coming, and the need for a local bank is greater than ever.”

At the January 22 council meeting, Mayor Bryan McGillis emphasized the township’s rapid expansion. “We are one of the fastest-growing municipalities per capita. We need BMO to understand what they’re walking away from,” he said.

Councillor Jennifer MacIsaac stressed the long-standing role of BMO in Ingleside. “Sixty-eight years is a long time. This bank is an institution in our community,” she said. “Losing it would be damaging, and I know many residents are ready to move their business elsewhere if this decision stands.”

The township has launched an advocacy campaign, including template letters, a petition, and outreach to other financial institutions. Councillor Reid McIntyre urged local businesses and residents to keep up the pressure. “We should spearhead this as a municipality and get the community involved. If BMO won’t stay, we need to push for another bank to move in.”

Finance Director Cindy Delgreco confirmed that discussions are ongoing. “Our senior relationship managers have assured us they will bring our concerns to higher levels,” she said. “Meanwhile, we’re considering all options, including soliciting interest from other banks and credit unions.”

Chief Administrative Officer Debi Lucas noted that similar branch closures across Canada have often been unsuccessful in reversing decisions. However, she pointed out that a branch remained open in at least one case after residents and businesses threatened to move their accounts elsewhere.

With BMO expected to list the Ingleside property for sale within weeks, officials are now pivoting their efforts toward attracting a new financial institution. “We need to act fast,” Guindon said. “If BMO won’t reconsider, we’re reaching out to other banks and credit unions to fill the void.”

For now, the advocacy effort continues, with petitions available at local businesses and an open call for residents to send letters urging BMO to reverse its decision.