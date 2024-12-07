Inspiring Women to Join the Police

On November 28, 2024, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) hosted its first Women in Law Enforcement event at the Cornwall Civic Complex. The event aimed to encourage women to explore careers in policing by providing insights into the recruitment process, showcasing diverse roles within CPS, and offering interactive experiences such as a sample shuttle run.

Over 30 attendees heard from a panel of CPS officers, including Detective Constable Kim Norman, Sergeant Stephanie Casselman, Constables Jessica Legue and Justine Mercier-Gagne, and Special Constables Tasha Mallette and Jenna Legault, who shared their experiences. In addition to traditional policing roles, the event highlighted non-traditional roles such as court security and community safety.

Chief of Police Shawna Spowart, the first woman and openly LGBTQ+ individual to lead the CPS, shared personal reflections and emphasized the importance of improving gender diversity in policing. “The national average for women in policing is about 23%, and Cornwall is below that at 18.86%. We have work to do to close the gap,” said Spowart.

She discussed barriers women face, including stereotypes and physical demands, and highlighted CPS’s initiatives to address these challenges. “Tonight, we’re running a mock physical testing session to help women realize they can meet the physical requirements. We also look at how to support mothers returning from maternity leave, ensuring they are mentally and physically ready to re-enter the workforce.”

Spowart reflected on her journey in policing, noting the significance of representation. “When I joined 30 years ago, there were just four women on the force. Today, there are 21, which is progress, but it also shows how much more we need to do. Representation matters—not just for the next generation but for the women standing beside me every day.”

The event also showcased CPS’s efforts to promote equity, diversity, and inclusion through outreach and partnerships with local schools and colleges, aiming to inspire women at all stages of their career journey.