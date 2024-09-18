Integrity and Expense Reports Received, and Fire Truck Purchase Approved in Bulk Consent

At its regular meeting on September 10, 2024, Cornwall City Council received several bulk consent items. Among the reports received was the 2023 Annual Integrity Commissioner Report. Integrity Commissioner Tony Fleming, appointed by Council in 2019, outlined that his office had received one request for advice and two complaints over the past year. One of the complaints was dismissed without investigation, while the other led to a formal report beingsubmitted to Council. The Commissioner remains available to offer guidance to prevent future complaints and ensure that members adhere to their ethical responsibilities.

Another item on the agenda was the Elected Officials ExpenseStatements for the period from April 1 to June 30, 2024. This report provided a financial snapshot of the expenses incurred by Cornwall’s elected officials during that time. The expenses, which included travel, conference fees, and other costs related to public duties, were all within the limits of the approved 2024 budget. Notably, expenditures were tied to key events such as the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference and the Federation ofCanadian Municipalities (FCM) Annual Conference.

In addition, Council approved the purchase of a new E-ONE HP100 aerial truck for Cornwall Fire Services at a cost of $2,992,275,excluding HST. The purchase was made through the Canoe Procurement Group, a cross-Canada buying cooperative that offers competitive prices for municipalities. The new aerial truck will replace the current Aerial 1, which is approaching the end of its 20-year service life. The upgrade is essential to maintaining the city’s fire protection grading and avoiding potential increases in fire insurance costs.