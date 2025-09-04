Integrity Commissioner Reprimands Councillor Dupelle

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall’s Integrity Commissioner has formally reprimanded Councillor Maurice Dupelle following a months-long investigation into allegations of financial impropriety, failure to complete mandatory cybersecurity training, and poor attendance at council meetings.

In a report dated August 22, 2025, Integrity Commissioner David G. Boghosian concluded that while Dupelle’s behaviour raised serious concerns, only one breach of the Code of Conduct was enforceable-his failure to complete cybersecurity training in a timely manner. Boghosian will present his findings at the September 8 council meeting. The action recommended is that council consider an appropriate resolution.

The complaint, brought forward by an anonymous source, alleged that Dupelle solicited personal loans from residents, business owners, and City staff, inappropriately used municipal resources, failed to complete his cybersecurity training, and was frequently absent from meetings. After reviewing documents and interviewing nine witnesses, Boghosian confirmed that Dupelle received at least $33,500 in loans between 2023 and 2024, including cash loans from two City employees.

“Soliciting loans from City employees and other affiliates during working hours is inappropriate behaviour, regardless of the purposes for which such loans were sought,” Boghosian wrote in the report. “Councillors ought to be aware that there may be a perceived power imbalance due to their status and position, even if they do not intentionally attempt to take advantage of this imbalance.”

Despite those concerns, the Commissioner ruled that the loans did not breach the Code because there was no evidence Dupelle used his position to pressure lenders or offered political favours in return. Witnesses confirmed Dupelle did not use his City email or phone number, and often contacted them via Facebook Messenger.

Dupelle admitted to receiving the loans but insisted it was a private matter. “He noted that he never did so while representing himself as a Councillor with the City of Cornwall. He did not use his City email address nor phone to solicit or facilitate any of the loans,” the report states.

Still, the Commissioner raised red flags about the optics, especially one loan involving an envelope of cash exchanged inside City Hall. “Accepting a loan in cash on City property is not conduct expected of Members of Council… An individual witnessing such an exchange who did not know the full context could far too easily conclude that a manila-coloured envelope filled with cash was being provided for political favours,” Boghosian warned.

In another case, Dupelle delayed providing post-dated cheques to a City employee lender and instead handed over a bottle of maple syrup during their next interaction.

The only enforceable breach stemmed from Dupelle’s failure to complete a cybersecurity training module after failing a phishing test in June 2024. Although the training takes just 15 minutes, Dupelle ignored repeated reminders for over six months. His City email access was suspended in January 2025 and reinstated only after he completed the training on July 11-shortly after being notified of the formal complaint.

“The failure of Cllr. Dupelle to complete the cybersecurity retraining in a prompt fashion… breached s. 6.3(c) of the Code of Conduct,” wrote Boghosian. “Given that this matter has now been rectified, I recommend that Cllr. Dupelle be reprimanded for this breach, with no additional penalty.”

In addition, Seaway News reported in January 2025 that Dupelle had not completed the provincially mandated training required for his position on the Cornwall Police Services Board and had been sidelined from board duties as a result. Board Secretary Carmen Cousineau confirmed that the Integrity Commissioner did not contact her in connection with this matter.

The report also reviewed Dupelle’s attendance record. He was absent from nine of the first twelve council meetings in 2025, including two-thirds of meetings after his paid leave ended on April 1. Though council had granted him a leave of absence for medical reasons, Dupelle submitted a note stating he was fit to return to duties but failed to consistently attend thereafter.

Boghosian said the absences reflect poorly on the councillor’s commitment. “Residents of the City of Cornwall have not been well-served by Cllr. Dupelle’s lack of involvement in Council business over this past year. This is particularly galling given that… Cllr. Dupelle has collected his full salary and benefits… notwithstanding his greatly reduced contribution.”

However, the Commissioner did not recommend penalties related to attendance, stating that the Code’s clause requiring councillors to serve “in a conscientious and diligent manner” was too vague to be enforceable.

Although the report stops short of recommending sanctions beyond a reprimand, it emphasizes the need for higher standards of conduct.

Seaway News has reached out to Councillor Maurice Dupelle for comment and to ask whether he intends to continue serving on council. At the time of publication, no response had been received.