Interim Director Appointed at United Way

July 16, 2025 at 16 h 01 min
Juliette Labossière who begins medical leave July 25 with Raymond Houde, appointed interim executive director at United Way SDG. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

United Way Centraide of Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SDG) announced that Executive Director Juliette Labossière will be taking a temporary medical leave beginning July 25, 2025, as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer. In her absence, community leader Raymond Houde has been appointed Interim Executive Director.

“Our thoughts are with Juliette as she focuses on her recovery,” said Gerard McDonald, Chair of the United Way Centraide SDG Board of Directors. “The entire team stands with her and is committed to continuing the important work she has led with such care and determination.”

Houde brings over four decades of experience in the social services sector, including 35 years as Executive Director of the Family Counselling Centre of SDG, which later became part of Inspire – Community Support Services. He has remained active in the community, currently serving as Vice-President of Club Richelieu Cornwall and previously chairing boards such as the SD&G Legal Clinic, Job Zone d’Emplois, and Family Services of Ontario.

His connection with United Way Centraide SDG runs deep. “During his time leading the Family Counselling Centre of SDG, Raymond collaborated closely with United Way Centraide SDG as the organization was a long-time funded partner,” a media release stated. “This long-standing relationship has given him valuable insight into United Way’s mission and its community impact.”

With a track record of guiding organizations through transition and a strong understanding of local needs, Houde is expected to ensure operational continuity while advancing strategic priorities.

“The United Way Centraide SDG team looks forward to working with Raymond to continue building strong, inclusive, and resilient communities across Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry, Cornwall, and Akwesasne,” the organization noted in the same release.

