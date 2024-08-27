Intern Learns Municipal Governance Firsthand

Meet Emily Samson, who is spending her summer workingalongside Mayor Justin Towndale and CAO Mathieu Fleury at Cornwall City Hall, gaining invaluable experience in municipal governance. Samson, who grew up in South Glengarry and graduated from Char-Lan District High School, is pursuing a double major in History and Political Science at the University of Ottawa.

Reflecting on her upbringing, Samson shared, “My heart has always been with Cornwall and SDG. I was born and raised here, so much of my childhood and upbringing involved attending events with family and friends in Cornwall.”

Her summer internship has provided a new perspective on the community she loves. “There are so many things I didn’t know about our community and how our municipal government works until I began my internship. It’s been very eye-opening and enriching,” Samson said.

Recently, she attended the Association of Municipalities ofOntario (AMO) conference, where she observed the intricate relationship between municipalities and provincial ministries. “It provides a perspective on how all our municipalities intersect. It was a great experience to witness that in action during the delegations,” Samson noted.

Samson’s internship has also broadened her understanding of governance beyond the federal level. “Governance isn’t just about federal issues,” she said. “Seeing this in practice has made me very grateful for my work experience, as it will bring much more insight and attention to detail when I discuss politics with my peers.”

Looking to the future, Samson expressed her aspirations tocontinue serving her community. “I’d like to see myself running for council in the future, maybe after I’ve completed my studies. I’m interested in pursuing a career in politics or political research, and I’d love to stay in my community in Cornwall because I love it so much here.”

Samson’s internship at City Hall has given her a newperspective on politics and deepened her connection to the place she calls home.