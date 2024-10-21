International Day of the Girl Celebrated in Cornwall

On October 11, 2024, girls aged 8-17 gathered at École secondaire catholique La Citadelle in Cornwall, Ontario, for the International Day of the Girl celebration. The event offered a unique opportunity for young girls to engage in various activities, including learning about online safety, exploring emergency services, and practicing self-defense.

One of the key highlights was a presentation by the Cornwall Police Service, where female officers discussed the risks associated with artificial intelligence online. Emergency Services, including police, paramedics, and firefighters, showcased their vehicles and equipment, with female staff on hand to explain their roles. Additionally, Patenaude Martial Arts provided a basic self-defense workshop. For parents, Maison Baldwin House hosted a session on online safety and social media awareness.

Farhana Meghji, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Coordinator at the Cornwall Police Service, delivered an inspiring speech. “Today, as we celebrate the International Day of the Girl, we honor the strength, resilience, and limitless potential of girls around the world. Let us commit to ensuring that all girls have access to the resources, support, and freedom to shape their own destinies,” she said.

Senator Bernadette Clement, a prominent guest at the event, shared her thoughts: “This event is special to me because this is my home community. I want the girls here to understand that they can pursue challenging careers and know they are not alone. They will have access to support, inspiration, and networks right here in Cornwall.”

Carly, a 16-year-old student from Glengarry District High School, attended the event with her mother, Jody Sheard, a long-time employee of the Cornwall Police Service. Carly expressed her excitement, saying, “I think it’s great to recognize women in the community and the important roles they play. I see myself in the police force, maybe not doing exactly what my mom does, but definitely somewhere in there.”