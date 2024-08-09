Iroquois man dies in collision

Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers are continuing to investigate a fatal motorcycle collision that claimed the life of a 52-year-old Iroquois man.

The accident occurred July 23 on County Road 13 in North Stormont, shortly before 1 a.m. when a motorcycle driven by the victim and a pick-up truck collided. The motorcyclist was later pronounced dead at hospital. The single pick-up truck occupant was not injured.

An OPP Collision Reconstructionist and members of the Technical Collision Investigation team are assisting SD&G OPP.

Anyone with information or relevant video is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.