It’s a Go! Shovels in the Ground for the New Dundas Manor!

It was both work and play as dozens of residents, families, staff, donors, neighbours and community members came together at the official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Dundas Manor on December 15th.

“No fancy, shiny shovels for us,” noted Dundas Manor Board Chair Lisa Little. “Our community is made up of hard-working, practical and caring people – so we brought our own! Everyone has a part to play in the building of the new Dundas Manor!”

“This is a special day,” said Cholly Boland, CEO. “We have all waited a long time to see these shovels in the ground and we are so grateful to everyone who has played a part in getting us here today.”

Front and centre at the event were Dundas Manor residents and families. “I was at the announcement in 2020 when the Ministry gave approval to build the new Dundas Manor and I’m here today to celebrate that it is finally starting,” said resident Joan Dunlop. “I turn 90 next month and we can’t wait for the bulldozers to arrive to start building our new, beautiful home.”

Local MPP Nolan Quinn noted that Dundas Manor “is a priority project for Winchester and all of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry”. MP Eric Duncan agreed, adding: “Patience and persistence pay off. This is not a building. This is not a facility. This is a home.” Finally, North Dundas Mayor Tony Fraser, speaking at his last official event as Warden, said: “Compassionate care will flourish at the new Dundas Manor. It is a testament to our community that this vision is being realized today.”

Frecon Construction has been awarded the contract to build the new home. It will take approximately two years to complete.

The new Dundas Manor will cost $63 million. The Ministry of Long-Term Care is providing $45 million. The WDMH Foundation is leading the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign to raise the remaining $18 million. To date, more than $12 million has been given by our generous community. Thank you to the volunteer Foundation Board and Campaign Cabinet members for leading the way. At the event, WDMH Foundation Board Chair Bruce Millar thanked “each individual, group and organization who has made a commitment to the very best long-term care in our region”.

The new Dundas Manor will be more than double the size of the current home. Thirty additional residents will be welcomed. There will be four resident home areas called Homesteads. Each one will have a wonderful gathering space as well as beautiful outdoor gardens nearby. Hallway dining will be a thing of the past as there will be four large, bright dining rooms with enough space for everyone. Rooms in the new home will be larger – and everyone will have a window.

If you have questions about the new Dundas Manor building, please contact Philippe Marleau, Project Manager Redevelopment at phil.marleau@dundasmanor.ca or 613-774-2422 ext. 6341.

For more information on the fundraising campaign to build the new Dundas Manor, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca. This website also includes resident and donor profiles as well as photos of the new home.