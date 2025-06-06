Jailbirds Support Beyond 21 Expansion

June 6, 2025 at 16 h 00 min
Beyond 21 participant Katrina E, Fire Chief Matthew Stephenson, Constable Matthew Brush, and CCH social worker Shannon Griese. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

Beyond 21’s Jail and Bail fundraiser on May 28 raised money and smiles as community leaders were “locked up” in a light-hearted campaign to support a serious cause: building a larger sensory room and STEM lab for adults with developmental disabilities.

Fire Chief Matthew Stephenson, “arrested” early in the day, had already surpassed his $1,000 fundraising goal before being booked. “This fundraiser today truly is something special for me,” he said. “It’s more than just a fundraiser-it’s personal,” referencing his nephew Aaron, who is a Beyond 21 client.

Constable Matthew Brush of the Cornwall Police Service played judge and jailer for the day, reading humorous charges. “Matthew Stephenson, you’re charged with supporting too many local restaurants,” Brush announced. “Your bail is set at $1,000.”

“I am guilty as charged,” replied Stephenson with a laugh. “And I’m so proud to report I’m at $1,057.”

With donations pouring in, the event was a playful success in helping Beyond 21 grow its inclusive programming.

