Job Fair Draws Strong Turnout

November 9, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 20 min on November 8, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Job Fair Draws Strong Turnout
Joanne Clement (HR Generalist, Morbern), Raymond El Mairy (Human Resources Director, Morbern), Kim Greggain (Executive Director, Job Zone d’emploi), Julie Sullivan (Program Supervisor, Job Zone d’emploi), and Mackenzie Poulin (HR Administrator, Morbern) at the Job Fair. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

The Job Zone d’emploi Job Fair, held on November 6, 2024, at 144 Pitt Street in Cornwall, drew a significant crowd of job seekers eager to connect with local employers. The event, organized by Job Zone d’emploi, provided a valuable platform for both job seekers and employers, especially as the job market shifts toward seasonal hiring and in-demand sectors like healthcare and logistics.

Kim Greggain, Executive Director of Job Zone d’emploi, highlighted the fair’s importance to the community: “This job fair is a critical opportunity for employers to recruit new staff and for our clients to find employment,” she said. “We’re here to support Cornwall and the surrounding area by bridging the gap between job seekers and local businesses.”

Julie Sullivan, Program Supervisor, noted that current job trends reflect the demand for roles in logistics and healthcare. “There’s still quite a bit of interest in PSW (Personal Support Worker) roles, as well as positions in warehousing and delivery, especially with the holiday season approaching,” she explained.

Among the participating employers was Morbern Inc., a prominent Cornwall-based manufacturer of vinyl upholstery fabrics. Raymond El Mairy, Morbern’s Human Resources Director, shared his thoughts on the value of participating: “We’ve heard positive things about Job Zone’s fairs, so we wanted to be here and connect directly with local talent. We’re seeing good turnout and have had strong applications already.”

The job fair highlighted Job Zone d’emploi’s role in connecting Cornwall job seekers with employers across key local industries.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Trojan Horse Highlights Risks of Healthcare Privatization
Local News

Trojan Horse Highlights Risks of Healthcare Privatization

On November 4, the Ontario Health Coalition, alongside local healthcare advocates, staged a media event at Cornwall Community Hospital.…