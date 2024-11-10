Job Fair Draws Strong Turnout

The Job Zone d’emploi Job Fair, held on November 6, 2024, at 144 Pitt Street in Cornwall, drew a significant crowd of job seekers eager to connect with local employers. The event, organized by Job Zone d’emploi, provided a valuable platform for both job seekers and employers, especially as the job market shifts toward seasonal hiring and in-demand sectors like healthcare and logistics.

Kim Greggain, Executive Director of Job Zone d’emploi, highlighted the fair’s importance to the community: “This job fair is a critical opportunity for employers to recruit new staff and for our clients to find employment,” she said. “We’re here to support Cornwall and the surrounding area by bridging the gap between job seekers and local businesses.”

Julie Sullivan, Program Supervisor, noted that current job trends reflect the demand for roles in logistics and healthcare. “There’s still quite a bit of interest in PSW (Personal Support Worker) roles, as well as positions in warehousing and delivery, especially with the holiday season approaching,” she explained.

Among the participating employers was Morbern Inc., a prominent Cornwall-based manufacturer of vinyl upholstery fabrics. Raymond El Mairy, Morbern’s Human Resources Director, shared his thoughts on the value of participating: “We’ve heard positive things about Job Zone’s fairs, so we wanted to be here and connect directly with local talent. We’re seeing good turnout and have had strong applications already.”

The job fair highlighted Job Zone d’emploi’s role in connecting Cornwall job seekers with employers across key local industries.