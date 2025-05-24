Job Market Sees Stability Amid Uncertainty

May 24, 2025 at 10 h 00 min
Eastern Ontario Training Board in downtown Cornwall. (Photo : (Photo: Jason Setnyk))

JASON SETNYK

The job market in Cornwall and the surrounding area held steady in April 2025, with the local unemployment rate sitting at 7.1%, unchanged from the previous month. This figure, adjusted as part of temporary federal measures, matches Ottawa’s rate and remains below Ontario’s average of 7.8%.

According to the Eye on the Labour Market report released by the Eastern Ontario Training Board (EOTB), retail continues to lead hiring locally, accounting for 25% of job postings. Accommodation and food services (14%) and educational services (12%) followed closely.

Employment Insurance claims increased modestly. In February 2025, 390 men aged 15-24 were receiving regular EI, up from 370 a year earlier. Claims among men aged 25-54 also rose slightly, while numbers for women remained relatively stable or decreased.

Sales and service occupations remained the top category in demand, making up a third of all online job postings. Walmart led local employers in job listings, followed by the Upper Canada and Catholic District school boards.

These trends reflect a cautious but resilient local labour market amid ongoing economic challenges such as foreign tariffs.

