Job Seekers Connect with Employers

JASON SETNYK

Job Zone d’emploi welcomed job seekers to its downtown office on May 28 for a job fair connecting residents with local employers. The event drew participants exploring new opportunities or career changes.

“We are here to help both the job seeker and the employer,” said Kim Arbic, Director of Community Relations. “Job seekers get a chance to meet face-to-face with employers and hand in their resumes directly. It’s a win-win situation.”

With representation from multiple sectors, healthcare employers made up a large portion of the booths.

“We’re currently looking for PSWs and SSWs, and we’re hoping to find some good candidates today,” said Taylor Tippin of Community Living Dundas County.

Arbic noted the importance of employer feedback when evaluating success. “When they tell us they’ve found potential employees, that to me is a success.” Job Zone marks its 40th anniversary this fall.