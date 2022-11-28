Job Zone Open House November 30th

Job Zone invites all members of the community to visit its Open House on November 30th from 2-5pm located at 144 Pitt Street in Cornwall.

Come meet the team; hear client success stories and learn about the exciting programs Job Zone has to offer! Stop in for a chance to win a gift card from a local employer or grab some promotional items and light refreshments as you tour the agency.

Job Zone has been serving the community since 1985 as the provider of comprehensive employment services in the city of Cornwall, counties of Stormont and Dundas, Job Zone provides bilingual services to the community. Whether you are unemployed, looking for a job or exploring career options; a young or mature worker; a new immigrant or an employer looking to hire, Job Zone can help! Our success in helping our clients is based on our expertise and our understanding of the client groups we serve.

Our Mission

Job Zone is a non-profit, all-inclusive organization that prepares, guides and assists individuals, in English and in French, to find employment through employment and career counselling, information resources, job opportunities and access to community and outreach services.

We foster cooperative community partnerships in an effort to be responsive to our clients’ needs while being sensitive and respectful of the challenges facing them.

We can respond to the needs of employers by providing information on the local labour force, posting employment opportunities, as well as providing support for HR planning and recruitment.

This Employment Ontario service is funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario.