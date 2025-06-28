JOI Fundraiser a Soapy Success

Volunteers from JOI wash cars during a fundraiser for Laurencrest. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

Laurencrest Youth Services and the Junior Optimist International (JOI) Club of Cornwall teamed up for a community car wash and BBQ fundraiser on June 14 at Benson Auto on Pitt Street. The event raised awareness and funds for Laurencrest, a non-profit that supports at-risk youth and families with residential services, outreach, and mental health programs.

“Today we’re trying to get the name of Laurencrest out there because they help with youth, and since we are a youth club, we want to help promote them,” said Isabelle Paquette, JOI Club President. “So far, we’ve had more people show up than we expected, and we’re really grateful.”

Laurencrest Executive Director Megan Laroche said the funds will help kids who otherwise couldn’t afford activities like sports.

“We served nearly 3,000 youth last year. Since the pandemic and the closure of other facilities across Ontario, demand for our services has grown about 40%,” she said. “I’m really proud of the support today and thankful to the Optimist Club for partnering with us.”

