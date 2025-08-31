Join the Seaway Valley Singers!

The Seaway Valley Singers soon begin rehearsals for their Christmas concert, under the direction of Robert Jones.

The Seaway Valley Singers are calling on singers of all ages, current, past and new, to join the choir for a fun season of rehearsals starting in September.

“We welcome singers of all ages and ranges (soprano, alto, tenor and bass). Though there are no formal auditions, being able to match pitches with other members of your section benefits everyone in the choir. While an ability to read music is certainly an asset, it can be compensated by a good ear and a willingness to improve using the practice tracks that we make available to our singers on our website,” says Jones. “You can try us out for a few weeks before committing.”

Rehearsals, which begin on September 3, are held every Wednesday from 7:30 to 9:30 pm at the Christian Reformed Church in Williamsburg. Complete information and contact details are available at www.seawayvalleysingers.ca.

Established in 1993, Seaway Valley Singers is a non-profit organization based in Williamsburg whose members come from throughout the region. The purpose and aim of the choir is to advance the knowledge and appreciation of the cultural richness of choral music, while enjoying the pleasure of singing and learning in concert with others.