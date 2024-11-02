Joyce Family Foundation Donates $250,000 Endowment to BBBS for Youth Scholarships

The Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Cornwall & District held its annual award gala on October 25 at the Best Western, recognizing the invaluable contributions of volunteers and announcing a significant donation for the future of local youth.

A major highlight of the evening was the announcement of a $250,000 donation from the Joyce Family Foundation, which will be managed by the Ottawa Community Foundation. The Joyce Family Foundation, chaired by Mr. Ed Lumley and led by Executive Director Maureen O’Neil, plays a pivotal role in supporting community initiatives.

“This donation will be put in trust, and the revenues from the investment will provide scholarships to Littles using our programs,” Byham explained. “This program will last forever, ensuring continuous support for our community’s youth.”

During the evening, volunteers were honoured for their dedicated service. Krista Cummings, Stephen Douris, Mary McQuillan, Debra Séguin, Melissa Tambeau, and Gowri Pathmalingam were recognized for five years of volunteer work, while Earl de Pass was celebrated for his 20 years. D’Arcy Grant was honoured for 30 years of service, and Edith Sturgeon received recognition for an impressive 40 years of commitment.

D’Arcy Grant, reflecting on his three decades of service, stated, “I felt that I could offer something to a little. It’s been very rewarding, and I’m proud of the young men I’ve mentored over the years. I encourage others to step up and make that first move; it’s incredibly fulfilling.”

Edith Sturgeon, recognized for her four decades with the organization, shared her sentiments: “Each little sister I had became part of my family. It’s very rewarding to hear from them and see how they’ve grown.”

“This is our annual banquet to recognize the volunteers that are working with Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Pierre-Luc Byham, Executive Director of BBBS. “Tonight, we are celebrating the impact these individuals have on the lives of children from single-parent homes. It’s a way for us to express our gratitude for their tireless efforts.”

The evening also featured the announcement of this year’s award recipients: Honour St. Denis-Henophy (Little Sister of the Year), Melissa Tambeau (Big Sister of the Year), Sylvain Girard (Big Brother of the Year), Konner Cholette (Little Brother of the Year), and Edith Sturgeon (Volunteer of the Year). The award for Big Business of the Year went to Central Healing Counselling Inc.

Ashley McKay, vice-chair of the BBBS board of directors, expressed her enthusiasm about the turnout at the gala: “It’s amazing to see so many people come out to support such an important cause. Big Brothers Big Sisters do so much for the community, and I’m proud to be part of this organization.”

In conclusion, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cornwall & District is calling on the community to actively participate in contributing to the endowment fund initiative. By supporting this cause, community members can help grow the invested capital, ensuring that more scholarships are available for children in their programs.