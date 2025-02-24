Justice Department Feature on Akwesasne’s Border Woes

The Department of Justice Canada recently spotlighted the challenges Indigenous communities face when crossing the Canada-U.S. border, with a particular focus on the Mohawk community of Akwesasne. Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict, former Grand Chief of the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, shared insights in an article published on the department’s website, emphasizing the ongoing barriers affecting his community.

“The Jay Treaty Border Alliance (JTBA) has been working for several years with its member communities to change Canadian legislation that recognizes First Nation rights at the border,” Benedict said. “Being showcased on the website is an honour, but more importantly, it raises awareness of these important issues.”

Akwesasne’s unique geographical position—divided by the international border—presents significant social, economic, and health-related obstacles for residents. Benedict highlighted the lack of understanding among newly assigned border officers regarding the realities of daily life in Akwesasne.

“The new Border Service Officers lack an understanding of Akwesasne’s geographical realities and do not understand why members become easily agitated with border inspection stations,” he explained. “Akwesasne residents are subject to regular inspections by customs, and these frustrations are compounded by frequent border wait times. Imagine a daily lineup trying to get from Pitt Street to Boundary Road—this is a regular occurrence for Akwesasne residents.”

The challenges extend beyond inconvenience, affecting essential services such as medical care, deliveries, and economicopportunities. “A non-Akwesasne member must transit through the United States to get to two parts of Akwesasne, mainly St. Regis and Snye,” Benedict said. “This includes paying the $3.75 tariff toll charge to the Seaway International Bridge Corporation (SIBC). After the toll, you must then be admissible to the United States; this includes having a valid passport and no reason for denial. If you have a blemish on your record, this will make you inadmissible, which means you cannot go to St. Regis or Snye.”

The Justice Canada article highlights ongoing efforts to address these concerns through roundtable discussions hosted by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). These discussions have included Indigenous leaders, government officials, and advocacy groups to explore ways to improve Indigenous mobility rights.

“The IRCC, CBSA, and the Jay Treaty Border Alliance have established a process whereby we bring together three Ministers (Public Safety, IRCC, and CIRNAC), the president of CBSA, and First Nation leadership to oversee work jointly established by the parties,” Benedict noted. “Over two years, we have established a series of technical tables that we co-chaired withthe government and First Nations, supporting policy and legislative change to improve the border experience for First Nations. We have seen incremental change.”

While Canada has committed to making legislative amendments, progress has been gradual. Benedict emphasized that a key priority for the JTBA is amending the Immigration Refugee Protection Act to recognize the right of entry for American-born Indigenous people.

“The main priority for the Jay Treaty Border Alliance is to seek legislative changes to the Immigration Refugee Protection Act that outlines who has the right of entry into Canada,” he explained. “Under current legislation, American-born Indians’ entry is treated as a privilege rather than a right. Canada has committed to this work and has enacted temporary measures until legislation can be amended.”

Despite the ongoing challenges, Benedict remains cautiously optimistic about the changes ahead. “It will take time to see a difference, but Canada is making strides to improve the border crossing experience,” he said. “Although there is a bit of work happening, there is still lots of work to do.”