KAS drums up support for Manor

The Kenyon Agricultural Society (KAS) is “drumming up support” for the Maxville Manor’s redevelopment project, matching donations that are made before the end of the year.

Each donation made before December 31, 2024, will be matched by the KAS up to $500,000 with the hope of raising $1 million.

The Manor needs support from the community to raise funds so it can qualify for government funding and grants. The Kenyon Ag Society is leading the charge on this new initiative as part of the $11 million TOGETHER fundraising campaign.

The total cost of expanding the long-term care facility is estimated at $68 million.

“The KAS is made up of the Maxville Fair and Glengarry Highland Games who have long been integral to building critical infrastructure in the community, including the original Maxville Manor in 1968,” said Eric Metcalfe, KAS Board Member. “This redevelopment project builds on that legacy, and we’re so committed to its success that we’re investing significantly to ensure it becomes a reality.”

The announcement by the Kenyon Agricultural Society is a huge boost for the fundraising efforts of the Maxville Manor Foundation. The KAS, local families whose loved ones have lived at the Manor and community members are showing their generosity and support for the future of caring for seniors.

Visit www.maxvillemanor.ca or call 613-527-2170 ext. 247 for more information.

To date, about $8.2 million has been raised.

The Manor has initiated a redevelopment project to expand the home as well as outreach services to seniors, such as drop-in programs, pet and horticulture therapy. The undertaking is meant to bring the Manor up to the latest health and safety standards set by the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

The new premises will have more beds, 160 compared to the current capacity of 122. They will also feature better ergonomic flow within the building, improved heating, ventilation and control systems for infection prevention.

Construction, which was expected to begin in November, has been delayed for at least six months as the Ontario government seeks more details on the project.