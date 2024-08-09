Kidnapping, assault charges; cars hit during pursuit

Man charged with 2016 assault

A 25-year-old Cornwall man has been charged by the Cornwall Police Service for an assault he allegedly committed eight years ago.

It is alleged May 28, 2016, when the accused was 17, he brandished an edged weapon and threatened to kill an individual known to him. Sept. 13, 2016, police responded to a dropped 911 call after the youth assaulted his girlfriend. A warrant was issued for his arrest. Finally, it is alleged on Aug. 15, 2017, he assaulted an individual causing bodily harm.

On Aug. 2, the man was located by police while on general patrol and a traffic stop was conducted. As a result of the original offences having been allegedly committed when he was 17 years old, the man’s name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Chase ends in several charges

Timothy Doiron-Thompson, 22, of Cornwall, has been charged with several offences including disarming a peace officer and flight from a peace officer following an August 4 pursuit during which three vehicles were struck.

When police responded to an erratic driver call in the area of Marlborough Street officers found that a man was allegedly driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner, hit an unoccupied motor vehicle causing damage and failed to remain at the scene of the accident. The man was located, at which point he allegedly continued to drive in a dangerous manner and fled police. It is also alleged the man struck a second unoccupied motor vehicle in the area of Belmont Street and Second Street East and once again fled the scene. Furthermore, it is alleged, the man struck a third unoccupied motor vehicle in the area of Baldwin Avenue and Montreal Road and once again left the area.

The man was later located by police and while being taken into custody, it is alleged he resisted arrested and attempted to disarm a member of the CPS. Further investigation also revealed the man was allegedly operating a stolen motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

12-year-old charged with assault

A 12-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Aug. 6, the youth went to a park, assaulted an individual with a weapon and attempted to set him on fire. He also threatened to harm another individual and robbed him, CPS says.

Assault, kidnapping charges

Mitchell Jocko, 42, of Cornwall, has been charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, administering a noxious substance and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

It is alleged on May 4, the man drugged a woman several times, kidnapped and confined her. It is also alleged he sexually assaulted the woman, sexually assaulted her causing injuries and threatened to kill her.

Assault charge

Taneisha Smith, 30, of Cornwall, was arrested Aug. 3 after she allegedly punched an individual in the face several times.

Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Aug. 3, 2024, the woman was located by police. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 5, 2024.

Sexual assault

A 58-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Aug. 3 for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter-in-law. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Weapon, drug charges

Vianne Hayes, 24, of Cornwall, was charged Aug. 4 with possession of illicit drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was arrested after police conducted an inspection at a local establishment and found the man was allegedly in possession of drugs, packaging material, a large sum of cash and a weapon.

Woman allegedly kicked officer

Tanisha Cummings, 30, of Cornwall, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with resisting a peace officer, assault with intent to resist arrest and causing a disturbance. When police responded to an unwanted person complaint, the woman who alleged caused a disturbance, kicked a police officer.